M-Braves Ambush Shuckers to Take Series Finale

BILOXI, MS - In their final matchup of the season, the Mississippi Braves (61-40) scored five runs in the first two innings to ultimately top the Biloxi Shuckers (38-66) 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Mississippi took advantage of three walks by Shuckers' RHP Lucas Erceg (L, 2-6) in the first inning, scoring two runs on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and a walk that forced in a run, taking a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Erceg walked the first two batters and Trey Harris drove in both runners with a double to left, pushing the M-Braves in front 4-0. A double by Drew Lugbauer tagged on another run, increasing the Mississippi advantage to 5-0.

On the mound for the M-Braves, RHP Spencer Strider (W, 3-6) surrendered just two hits and a walk across five scoreless innings, striking out eight during his outing. Mississippi would add on a run in the fifth and a run in the seventh inning to open up a 7-0 lead.

The Shuckers would break up the shutout in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cam Devanney doubled to start the inning, moved to third on a groundout by Korry Howell and scored on a wild pitch. Mitch Longo then hit a solo home run to right field, his ninth of the year and third in four games, and Thomas Dillard walked but Alexander Palma popped out, ending the frame.

After a day off, the Shuckers head to Pensacola on Tuesday night for their final road trip of the season, a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In the opener, Biloxi is set to send RHP Jesus Castillo (3-8, 5.15) to the hill while the Blue Wahoos are set to throw RHP Kyle Nicolas (3-1, 1.76) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

