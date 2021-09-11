Wenson Homers, Kobos Slams Door in Smokies Win

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (45-59) took down the Chattanooga Lookouts (55-52), 4-2, Saturday night at Smokies Stadium. Harrison Wenson's home run in the second inning for the Smokies started the scoring. Scott Kobos (SV, 2) retired all six batters to close out the game.

Luis Vazquez doubled with one out in the second. Two batters later, Wenson hit a two-run home run to center field, his second of the season, to put the Smokies in front.

The Lookouts and Smokies exchanged runs in the fourth. Lorenzo Cedrola was hit by a pitch and Wilson Garcia walked to open up the fourth. Cedrola scored a few batters later on TJ Hopkins' RBI single. Christopher Morel walked to open up the bottom half, moved first-to-third on Grayson Byrd's single, and scored on Vazquez's RBI groundout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Miguel Hernandez doubled and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on a groundout to cut the Lookouts deficit to 3-2. The Smokies got the run back in the bottom half as Carlos Sepulveda scored on Byrd's RBI single to round out the scoring at 4-2.

Anderson Espinoza did not factor in the decision in his Smokies Stadium debut, he allowed just one run on five hits and struck out four in 4.2 innings. Alex Katz (W, 2-2) earned the win in relief, he allowed one run on three hits in 2.1 innings. Kobos struck out one over two perfect innings to close out the win.

The Smokies and Lookouts conclude their six game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch between RHP Joe Nahas (0-2, 12.71) and RHP Randy Wynne (7-4, 5.36) is scheduled for 2 PM.

