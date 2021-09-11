Saturday, September 11 vs. Montgomery (TB): 6:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (65-40, 1st, Overall AA-South, +8.5) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (56-55), Overall AA South, -12.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (3-6, 4.75) vs. RHP Jack Labosky (0-4, 4.54)

Game #105 | Home Game #53

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Yesterday's Roster Moves:

N/A

Today's Promotions:

First Responders & Military Appreciation Night: On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the M-Braves will pay tribute throughout the night. All First Responders and Military get two free tickets courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell. The evening's colors will be presented by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard. There will also be a pregame flyover by the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Patriotic Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell'

City of Ridgeland Night: Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Ridgeland, presented by Humana.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue their final homestand of 2021 on Saturday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. This is the 23rd of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 17-5 against Montgomery this season and 12-4 at Trustmark Park. This is the first time that the M-Braves have had a winning record against the Rays affiliate since going 8-7 in 2011. The Biscuits lead the all-time series, 142-116.

WE'RE IN: The M-Braves lead Birmingham by 8.5 games, Chattanooga by 10.5 games, Pensacola and Montgomery by 12.0 games, and Rocket City by 12.5 games with eight to play.

- With Friday night's win, the M-Braves clinched home-field advantage in the Championship series, and league regular-season title in the first season of the Double-A South. This is the first postseason appearance for the M-Braves since 2016, and fifth overall. The M-Braves won the Southern League Championship in 2008 by beating the Carolina Mudcats in five games, 3-2.

- With home-field advantage, the M-Braves will host games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary) at Trustmark Park, September 24-26. Games one and two will be at the second seed, September 21-22.

M-BRAVES BLANK BISCUITS 7-0 FOR SIXTH-STRAIGHT WIN: The M-Braves went up 4-0 in the first inning on a three-run home run by Shea Langeliers, and RBI double from CJ Alexander. Freddy Tarnok took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up with 6.1 no-hit innings, one walk, eight strikeouts. Alexander was a homer shy of the cycle, recording a triple, double, and single in his first three at-bats. Tarnok, Will Latcham, Tyler Ferguson, and Odalvi Javier combined for the two-hit shutout.

20-HOME RUN CLUB: On Friday, Shea Langeliers became the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: CJ Alexander has turned the corner offensively for the M-Braves. Over his last 18 games, the Cape Coral, FL native is batting .357, six doubles, three triples, two home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs, and 1.068 OPS.

JENISTA NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH POW: INF/OF Greyson Jenista was named Double-A South Player of the Week after finishing 5-for-10 with four home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored in Biloxi last week. Jenista had a career-high three home runs, and five RBI on September 2, matching the club record for homers in a game. He's currently homered five times in six games, and hit in eight of nine, batting .385 with five home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 137 in 105 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 8th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 88 home runs on the road, and a record 49 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves in 140 games. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.31 HR/G, and are on pace for 148 in 113 games.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 18, Greyson Jenista has 18, Wendell Rijo has 15, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 11. Jalen Miller has nine.

- Prior to 2021, the M-Braves didn't have a seven-homer game. The feat has been done twice this season, on July 27 in Pensacola, and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

WON 20 OF 24: The M-Braves have won 20 of 24 (six shutouts) since August 8, plus 11-2 in the last 13 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 43-22 vs. teams over .500, and 22-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

61 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 61-32 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 61 wins are 2nd only to Akron in Double-A over that time.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE TEAM: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers leads the club with 20 home runs ranking T-4th in the league, while is 2nd in slugging at .492, and 6th in OPS at .825.

- Langeliers is 30-for-70 in catching opposing base stealers, 43%. His 30 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 71 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING & DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 4th in MiLB, with a 3.51 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 69 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 3rd-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.55 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The bullpen has a 3.47 ERA, which ranks 3rd in Double-A, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves are T-1st in Double-A, and rank T-5th in MiLB with a .982 fielding percentage, 64 errors in 105 games, T-2nd-fewest in all of MiLB.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 43 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF THE TOP 30 PROSPECTS: The squad features three of Atlanta's first-round selections. C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21) in 2019, and LHP Jared Shuster (25) in 2020. They represent the 2nd and 8th, and 9th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers, Shewmake, and Shuster, RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (T-4th, 20), Slugging (2nd, .492), OPS (6th, .825), XBH (T-8th, 33), Total Bases (8th, 154), Runs (T-7th, 53)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 28), 3B (T-4th, 4), Runs (T-5th, 56), Walks (9th, 40), OBP (10th, .350), Hits (10th, 83)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (10th, .810), HR (T-6th, 18), Slugging (9th, .473), Walks (10th, 39)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (7th, 48), Home Runs (T-6th, 18)

Trey Harris - Hits (7th, 85)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 87.1), BAA (4th, .245), 9th in starts (17), WHIP (3rd, 1.25), ERA (2nd, 3.61)

