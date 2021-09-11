Wahoos Snap Shuckers Winning Streak as Biloxi Falls 6-0

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (42-67) were held to just one hit in a 6-0 defeat to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-53) on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pensacola struck first in the bottom of the first inning. JJ Bleday worked a two-out walk against RHP Justin Bullock (L, 2-5) and Lazaro Alonso doubled to center field, driving in Bleday to put the Wahoos up 1-0.

The Blue Wahoos would add on three more runs in the first three batters of the third inning. Galli Cribbs Jr. led off with a triple and scored on an RBI double from Kameron Misner. Peyton Burdick then hit a two-run homer to left, his 23rd of the year, pushing the Wahoos ahead 4-0.

On the mound for the Wahoos, RHP Jeff Lindgren (W, 6-8) allowed just one hit, a single by Chad Spanberger in the second, over seven scoreless innings. The righty struck out ten Shuckers and finished his night by retiring the last 13 batters that he faced.

A two-run homer by Bleday in the bottom of the seventh expanded the Wahoos' lead to 6-09. RHP Josh Roberson and RHP Andrew McInvale each pitched a scoreless inning for the Wahoos against the Shuckers to finish the game.

Biloxi plays their final road game of the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon as they conclude their six-game series against the Wahoos. Biloxi is set to send RHP Jesus Castillo (4-8, 5.06) to the mound while the Wahoos will counter with LHP Antonio Velez (1-0, 0.75) for a 4:00 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

