Weninger Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Evan Weninger. Goaltender Daniel Urbani has been released from his SPC

Weninger, 24, returns to Wichita after starting the season in Greenville. The second-year pro was acquired in a trade last year with the Allen Americans. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Weninger appeared in 12 games for the Thunder last season, going 4-4-3 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. After being dealt to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Weninger finished the year with Manglerud (Norway), where he went 4-3-0 in seven games and notched a 2.59 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Weninger played four years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He owns program records for career saves (3,260) and shutouts (8). Weninger played in 115 career games for the Mavericks, going 48-56-8 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week on three occasions during his senior campaign. During his freshman season, he was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team, logging career bests in goals-against average (2.46) and save percentage (.923).

Along with his program records in net, he registered six career points for the Mavericks, which is tied for second-most by a netminder in school history. Weninger became the 10th NCAA goaltender to score a goal with his tally in a 11-7 win over Miami University (OH) on January 12th.

Wichita is off until Saturday, December 26 when the Thunder heads to Independence for the first time this season to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

