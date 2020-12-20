ECHL Transactions - December 20
December 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 20, 2020:
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve [12/19]
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve [12/19]
Tulsa:
Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Chris Schutz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
