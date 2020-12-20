ECHL Transactions - December 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 20, 2020:

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve [12/19]

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve [12/19]

Tulsa:

Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Chris Schutz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

