Americans Sweep Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, grabbed the weekend sweep over Rapid City with a 3-2 win on a night the Americans honored Riley Gill by retiring his number 30.

The Americans never led in the contest until the third period. Last season's ECHL Rookie of the Year Tyler Sheehy, beat Rush netminder Adam Carlson right off the faceoff to give the Americans the lead for good, 3-2. Cory Mackin picked up the lone assist, his first point in an Allen sweater.

"It was a big goal for us," said Tyler Sheehy, who netted his first of the season and game-winner for Allen. "It felt good to get that first one and CJ (Motte) played great the rest of the way to get us the victory."

Americans rookie Nolan Kneen scored his first professional goal on Saturday night, joining Allen rookies Joseph Garreffa, Jake McGrew and Zane Franklin, who each also scored their first pro goal in the last week.

Samuel Laberge had the other Allen goal, his first of the season, and his fourth point of the year. With that point, he now leads the Americans in scoring.

"It was a great third period by the boys," said Laberge. "We put back to back solid games together and got rewarded for it. CJ (Motte) was great tonight and Sawchenko was great last night. Now we get a few days off and come back to play Tulsa after Christmas."

Allen went 0 for 2 on the power play, while the Rush went 0 for 3. The Americans tallied a season-high 41 shots, while CJ Motte stopped 25 of 27 Rapid City shots.

The Americans return home for back to back games next Saturday and Sunday against the Tulsa Oilers.

