Welcome to Moe's: Moccasins Sign the Moe Brothers

August 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins have announced that they have signed the Dynamic Duo: Rex Moe & Hagan Moe.

Rex Moe, 25, has experience playing in the SPHL, & ECHL playing most recently with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Rex played 52 games last season earning 10 Goals and 10 Assists for a total of 20 Points, he also had 127 PIM during the season.

Hagan Moe, 21, has experience playing in the USHL & NAHL, most recently playing for the St. Cloud Norseman in the NAHL, he played 57 games, scoring a whopping 22 Goals and 25 Assists for a total of 47 points, he also achieved an impressive 179 PIM.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to play for the Monroe Moccasins and to be apart of their inaugural season is FPHL. It has been a life long dream to play alongside my brother at the pro hockey level. My brother Hagen is just as excited as I am at this amazing opportunity. We truly look forward to helping bring back pro hockey to the city of Monroe," said Rex Moe.

"I am very excited to announce signings of Rex and Hagan, I expect them to make a major impact on the Moccasins and be two of the top players in the FPHL, " said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "They are going to to add a lot of skill and even more toughness to the Moccasins, they are both very physical players but they also do an amazing job at consistently putting the puck in the net!"

The Monroe Moccasins will have their first home game on October 11th @ 7PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

Season tickets are still available for purchase! For more information please visit Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

Welcome to Moe's: Moccasins Sign the Moe Brothers - Monroe Moccasins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.