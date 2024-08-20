Galax's 1st Defense Pest Control Joins as Corporate Partner for 24-25

August 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that 1st Defense Pest Control has joined as a brand new corporate partner for the 2024-2025 season.

"We are very excited to welcome 1st Defense Pest Control to the Blue Ridge Bobcats family," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Galax is an area that's important to Southwest Virginia and one that we want to expand our footprint in so we're glad to bring a premier business in the area on board."

Located at 1002 E Stuart Dr Unit #3 in Galax, 1st Defense is the area's premier company for pest solutions. 1st Defense specializes in termite and full-service pest control treatments for both commercial and residential properties. The company also offers free estimates. As an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau and member of both the Virginia and National Pest Management Associations, 1st Defense is committed to providing thorough, professional expertise and Integrated Pest Management for all home and business pest control needs.

From Hillsville to Wytheville and everywhere in between, the community trusts their first call to 1st Defense at 276-768-9551. For more information visit them online at https://1stdefensepestcontrol.com/ or find them on Facebook.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

