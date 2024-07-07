Wehler, Williams Bash C's to Victory

EVERETT, WA - A two-run homer from Jeff Wehler and the eventual game-winning blast off the bat of Peyton Williams were enough for the Canadians to beat the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Saturday night at Funko Field.

With Mariners right-hander and former AquaSox starter Bryan Woo making a rehab appearance, Wehler's big fly started the scoring in the top of the second. Jackson Hornung worked a one-out walk before the pride of St. Marys, PA unloaded on a two-out, 0-2 pitch with a deep drive the opposite way to make it 2-0.

Canadians starter Rafael Sanchez worked around traffic in his first two innings and put up a zero in the third, but a one-out walk set the table for a game-tying shot from Freuddy Batista in the bottom of the fourth that evened the score 2-2.

That's where it remained until the top of the eighth. After two quick outs, Williams jumped on the first pitch from Shaddon Peavyhouse for a no-doubter to dead centre that put the C's on top 3-2.

Grayson Thurman (S, 5) retired all six batters he faced between the eighth and the ninth to lock down the victory.

Vancouver managed just one other hit in the game - a Dylan Rock single - yet held on thanks to great relief from Alex Amalfi and Naswell Paulino (W, 4-0) in the middle innings.

With the win, the C's take two of three this weekend at Funko Field after the Frogs did the same at The Nat earlier this week. They'll enjoy two days off before starting a six-game series at PK Park in Eugene Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball all week long on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to The Nat after the All-Star Break with three games against Spokane [COL] July 19-21. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

