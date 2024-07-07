Freuddy Batista's Blast Not Enough

EVERETT, WA: A two-run home run hit off the bat of Freuddy Batista and five consecutive scoreless innings from the AquaSox pitching staff were not enough as the Frogs fell 3-2 in front of 2,667 fans at Funko Field Saturday night.

Right-hander Bryan Woo started from the mound for the AquaSox. Woo, who was on a Major League Rehab Assignment, threw 2.2 innings while tallying a pair of strikeouts and allowing only one hit. Relieving Woo was southpaw Holden Laws, who got the final out of the top of the third inning.

Also making a rehab appearance was Gregory Santos, who threw a scoreless top of the fourth inning, cruising through three batters in the blink of an eye. Santos threw eight total pitches, seven of which were strikes, and struck out one batter while allowing no hits or walks.

Everett tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Caleb Cali walked, Batista blasted a 374-foot homer over the left field wall, knotting the game 2-2.

Shaddon Peavyhouse, who was originally scheduled to start the game, entered to pitch in the top of the fifth inning. He threw three innings of one-hit baseball, striking out four Canadians while keeping the tie intact. Additionally, Peavyhouse only walked one batter in that span.

The Frogs were in an optimal position to pull ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Michael Arroyo singled and RJ Schreck doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games. With two runners in scoring position and one out, Everett could not scratch a run across, continuing to keep the scoreboard tied.

Vancouver hit a solo home run to take the lead in the top of the eighth inning courtesy of Peyton Williams. The long ball was Peavyhouse's only blip of the night, finishing his outing with four innings of one-run baseball. He allowed only two hits while tying his season-high six strikeouts.

Juan Burgos threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning, but Everett was sat down scoreless in the final two innings of the game as Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory. The teams split the six-game series where each team played three home games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel east for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Game One is at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. Upon the conclusion of their series, the Frogs return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Friday, July 19, for a three-game series against Hillsboro. We will be hosting Coug Night and UW Bothell Alumni Night- both of which will feature limited-edition jersey auctions. Get your tickets and don't miss out!

