Weekend Recap vs Maine

September 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans came home from their trip to Lewiston, Maine, this weekend with a single point in the standings, dropping their first meeting against the Maine Nordiques this season by a score of 4-3 on Friday night, before falling in the shootout by the same score on Saturday.

Friday night saw the Titans fall behind in the first period, and surrender another goal to begin the second. New Jersey's Owen Leahy then forced a turnover on a Nordique breakout, and put home a Logan Renkowski rebound to cut the deficit in half with his first junior hockey league goal. The Titans would then tie things up 8:33 into the second period, when Renkowski found the back of the net on the power play to draw even. Shawn Leary and James Schneid each recorded their second assists of the season, while New Jersey had the momentum going into the second intermission tied at 2. Leahy then gave the Titans the lead with a power play goal less than a minute into third period, assisted by Renkowski and Jack Hillier to take their first lead of the game. However, New Jersey began to march to the penalty box, spending over 8 minutes shorthanded, where they gave up a pair of power play goals, including the game winner, falling by a score of 4-3.

Saturday would again see the Titans fall behind in the first period, before captain Ryan Novo knotted the game later in the frame with his first of the season. Novo then added a shorthanded goal shortly into the second period to give New Jersey the lead. The Nordiques off ends was undeterred, potting two goals before heading into the intermission, outshooting the Titans 23-4 in the process. Odin Ford would draw New Jersey level in the third, but Maine would score the lone goal in the shootout to secure the victory.

With the losses, the Titans record stands at 1-2-1. New Jersey now heads west to the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, to play three games outside the division at the 2024 NAHL Showcase, where they will face off against Fairbanks on Wednesday, defending Robertson Cup champion Lone Star on Thursday, and Anchorage on Friday. It is the first game between Anchorage and New Jersey since the Titans defeated the Wolverines 3-0 to capture the 2022 Robertson Cup. All three games can be watched on NAHLtv.com.

