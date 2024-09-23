Cerrato's Buzzer Beater Powers Wranglers Past Grit in Overtime

Greeley, CO - The Amarillo Wranglers won a thriller on Saturday night at Greeley Ice Haus when they took down the Colorado Grit 2-1 in overtime to complete the weekend sweep and improve to 4-0.

Both goaltenders from Friday night returned between the pipes to start for their respective clubs in the second game of the weekend series. Charlie Zolin got the nod after stopping 32/34 shots faced in the Wranglers 5-2 win, while Jack Erickson started for Colorado after stopping 19/24.

Colorado opened the game with an early power play chance, but the Wranglers penalty kill unit was up to the task and got the kill. The game featured back and forth action until Amarillo broke the tie with 3:31 left in the opening frame. Aidan Dres slammed home his second goal of the season after receiving a backdoor pass from Sal Cerrato. Morley Phillips picked up an assist on the 1-0 score. After one period of play, Colorado led the shot count 10-9.

The second period was scoreless but did not come with a lack of opportunity. Perhaps the best of the period went Colorado's way when they went on the man-advantage for an extended period of time after Amarillo committed a major penalty. However, Amarillo's penalty kill continued to remain red hot and was able to kill off the full penalty and keep Colorado off the board. The Wranglers had a power play chance of their own late in the period, but came up empty handed. Shots were 21-18 in favor of Colorado through two periods.

Zolin and the Wranglers held Colorado off the board until late in the third period, when the Grit capitalized on a power play opportunity. Nick Noble scored his first of the night and third of the weekend to tie the game at 1-1. The power play tally came with 3:30 left in the third period to send the game to overtime.

Overtime featured flurries of action at both ends of the ice, but both goaltenders held firm and it looked like we were headed for a shootout. But in the waning moments of overtime, Sal Cerrato forced Colorado's Evan Smutney to turn the puck over in his own zone and scored with less than a second remaining. Cerrato's buzzer beater helped the Wranglers take the win at 2-1 and improve their record to 4-0 on the season. Charlie Zolin stopped 35/36 shots faced in his 4th victory of the season.

The Wranglers are headed to Blaine, MN for the NAHL Showcase where they will play three games in three days at the NSC Super Rink. Amarillo will open the Showcase on September 26th at 5:45 PM CDT against the Maryland Black Bears. You can watch all the action on NATV or listen in for free on YouTube.

