Rhinos Split Series with Mudbugs

September 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Shreveport Mudbugs 4 - Rhinos are on the road once again this week for our second series of the season! The puck dropped in Shreveport on Friday night and with a late game goal by Duke Gentzler the Rhinos took the lead. Headed into the second period El Paso was holding on to a 1-0 lead which the Mudbugs were looking to cut in half. Brent Litchard of the Mudbugs tied up the game at just over three minutes into the second, followed a few minutes later by Gleb Akimov to steal a 2-1 lead. Rasmus Nousianien earns himself a goal in the last minute of the period to tie up the game once more. The score was 2-2 going into the third period and the Mudbugs' offense pushed the Rhinos to the thin ice as we see both teams take one more goal a piece within the first two minutes. keeping the game at a tie. At a 3-3 stalemate the Mudbugs & Rhinos fought the rest of the period for an opening and ultimately it would be Shreveport to Capitalize and take the win with a goal in the last minute. Mudbugs take Game #1 with a 4-1 lead.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Shreveport Mudbugs 1 - Back on the ice for Game #2 the Rhinos & Mudbugs prepare to face off once more! Alexandre Pellerin starts us off tonight to give the Rhinos an early game lead. It wouldn't be until ten minutes later where the Mudbugs even out the score, ending the period with the score sitting at 1-1. Fierce competition and fights played out in the second period with rising tensions and amazing defensive plays on both ends. With no scoring in the second we move on to the third where the Rhinos kick it into high gear. Duke Gentzler snatches the lead from the Mudbugs with just under six minutes to go in the period. Ryder Many Grey Horses pushes the advantage even further to give Rhinos yet another goal before the period is out. Rhinos take Game #2 with a 3-1 lead, splitting the series with the Mudbugs.

