Rhinos Wreck Warriors 2-1 in Game 2

March 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Oklahoma Warriors 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 - Warriors pay a visit to Rhino country this weekend for their second series this month as both teams prepare to face off once more! Brendan Holahan starts us off with a fantastic defensive performance in the first period, keeping the score at 0-0 as we move in to the second. Kyle Arias puts the Rhinos on the board first at just past seven minutes in to the second and we'd hold on to that lead for the remainder of the period. Andrew DellaDonna brings it to a 2-0 lead at 4:01 in the third. Warriors wouldn't leave this game scoreless as Charlie Ashton breaks the scoreless streak and sets the score at 2-1 at just under eleven minutes. Holahan holds back any further advances by the Warriors and Rhinos would run away with a 2-1 victory in Game #1.

Saturday: Oklahoma Warriors 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 - Back on the ice for Game 2 the Warriors & Rhinos square off for their final meeting of this series. We start out strong with back-to-back goals from Jacob Solano and AJ Reed to give the Rhinos an early 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. Holahan brings his A-game again tonight and keeps the warriors at bay for two consecutive periods. By the time the third period rolled around the Warriors' players finally managed to sneak one passed Rhino defense as Kyle Sorensen breaks through, setting the score once more at 2-1. With the buzzer sounding the Rhinos would walk away from this series with yet another 2-1 victory.

