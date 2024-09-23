Four Newcomers Net First Goals in Loss to Chippewa

The Minnesota Wilderness saw four players either score their the first goal of the season Saturday night despite a 9-5 loss to the Chippewa Steel.

River Freeman notched his first ever goal at the junior level, while Brady Zugec, Nate Murray and Lucas Jendek all posted their first goals of the 24-25 season.

Frantisek Netusil also scored for Minnesota. The rookie from Czechia has now registered at least one goal in each of the four games he has played this season, and he leads the squad with five goals.

Zugeck also added an assist for a 2-point night.

After the two teams opened the game trading single goals within the first 2:23, Chippewa appeared to take command scoring two more times before the halfway point of the first period to build a 3-1 lead. Zugec posted the only Wilderness goal in the game's first 10 minutes.

The Wilderness then appeared to take momentum back as it evened the score at 3 with two goals just 2:46 apart from Freeman and Murray, with Murray's goal coming on the power play.

Yet, Chippewa had different ideas for the second period. The Steel poured it on with four un-answered goals to take a 7-3 lead into the third period.

Both squads scored twice in the final frame, with the Wilderness getting one from Jendek and a power play marker from Netusil.

Both teams finished 2-for-7 on the power play.

Minnesota used two goaltenders in the game. Simon Zille started and made 17 saves on 22 shots over 26:05. Nick Erickson finished the contest stopping four of eight over 33 minutes.

Chippewa (2-1-1) outshot the Wilderness (2-2), 30-27.

Minnesota will now have four days to wipe this game from its memory. The Wilderness have three games next week, all at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. Minnesota opens the tournament Wednesday when it takes on the Northeast Generals at 3:45 p.m.

