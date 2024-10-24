Weekend Preview 10/25-10/26

October 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves travel to Oklahoma for a pair of games against the Warriors Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Last season the Warriors won five of the eight regular season contests between the two teams including all four in Oklahoma. The Ice Wolves will face the Warriors in eight of their next ten games spanning over 36 days.

The Warriors are led by Sebastian Speck who has five goals and 11 points in the first 13 games which leads the team in both categories. Ollie Chessler leads the Warriors in assists with seven. Goaltending wise the Warriors have split their games between Billy Stuski and Kyle Jones.

Bryce Johnson has the team led in all scoring stats for the Ice Wolves with four goals, five assists, and nine points. The Ice Wolves will be lead by Jackson Fuller in-between the pipes for the second straight weekend.

Both games will start at 7:00pmCT/6:00pmMT and will be available on NATV by selecting away audio.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.