Weekend Preview Versus Rochester

October 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks are back on the road to finish out the month of October, as they take on the Rochester Jr. Americans for the second series between these two teams, of the 2024-25 season. Danbury opened their five-game homestand earlier this month against the Jr. Americans, splitting the series. Since that weekend, Danbury has went 3-2 in the five contests that followed the overtime victory on October 5.

Rochester has not been as fortunate following the first series. As the Jr. Americans went 1-3 following the opening series in October. Rochester's only win during the four-game stretch came in 2-0 shutout over the Maryland Black Bears on October 11. Rochester would split that series with a 4-3 loss the next day. Most recently, Rochester was swept by the Johnstown Tomahawks, following a 2-1 loss on Friday and a 4-3 loss on Saturday. Rochester's leading scorer, Hugo Branthsson notched three goals in the previous series against Danbury. The 19-year-old forward had two goals in the Friday, October 5 game which lead Rochester to their 3-2 victory. Hugo currently leads his team in goals with seven and total points with 15, with a 1.15 points per game average. Danbury has seen some success following their 4-3 overtime win over Rochester. The Hat Tricks won three of their following five games, two of those wins came in a series sweep over the Northeast Generals to end their five-game homestand. Currently, Niko Tournas leads the team in goals with nine (also tied for first in goals in the league). Gates Omicioli leads the team and league with total points (20), keeping an average of 1.43 points per game.

Danbury looks to take the season lead over Rochester this weekend, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

