UFL Birmingham Stallions

Week 7 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video


Had the Renegades in reverse, earning Colby Wadman the Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners honors for Week 7.

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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026


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