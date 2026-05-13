Week 7 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Had the Renegades in reverse, earning Colby Wadman the Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners honors for Week 7.







United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.