Week 4 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
There were some brilliant finishes across Week 4 of the USL Championship campaign including a collection of outstanding long-range strikes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 1, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026
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