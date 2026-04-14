NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Week 20: Saskatchewan vs Colorado

Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


Colorado moves into first place with a win over Saskatchewan!

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026


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