Week 20: Saskatchewan vs Colorado
Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Colorado moves into first place with a win over Saskatchewan!
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026
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- Knighthawks Celebrating Native American Heritage on April 19 - Rochester Knighthawks
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
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- Saskatchewan Rush Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over the San Diego Seals
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