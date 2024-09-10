Week 16 Recap

September 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks won four of six games at the Great Falls Voyagers to finish the 2024 season with a 52-44 record.

The Hawks, 27-21 in the second half, entered the final week of the season needing at least five wins and some help.

The Hawks won the first three games in the series and were still in contention entering Friday's action. When the Oakland Ballers defeated the Yolo High Wheelers during the day, the Hawks were eliminated before their game was finished that night.

Micah Yonamine set the single-season franchise record with 139 hits. Mike Peterson tied for the Pioneer League lead with 10 wins and was second in ERA at 4.38.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

September 3

Troy Viola doubled, homered twice and drove in five during a 14-6 victory. Tyler Jorgensen's two-run single and a grand slam by Viola highlighted a seven-run fifth.

September 4

Mike Peterson retired the first 15 men he faced and struck out eight in six innings of work to pick up his 10th win of the season. Nich Klemp snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the seventh and the Hawks added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth for a 7-3 win.

September 5

Andrew Edwards struck out 15 and tossed a six-hit shutout in a 9-0 win. Filling in for an injured Brayden Spears, Edwards threw 140 pitches and fanned at least one batter in every inning.

September 6

Luke Malone struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings in a 3-1 loss. Malone finished the season with a 5.20 ERA, fifth best in the Pioneer League.

September 7

Max Jung-Goldberg and Noah Marcelo each homered and drove in three during a 13-11 loss. The Hawks battled back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game 5-5 and had the tying runs on with no outs in the ninth.

September 8

Playing in the final game of his four-year career with the Hawks, Jorgensen went 3-for-5 with seven RBI. He belted a grand slam in his last at bat and Boise wrapped up the regular season with an 11-6 victory.

About the Boise Hawks

The 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Organization of the Year Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit BoiseHawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 10, 2024

Week 16 Recap - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.