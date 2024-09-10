Wheelers Win Playoff Debut

Davis, Ca. - Over the course of the regular season the Yolo High Wheelers (1-0) keys to success were everyone in the starting lineup reaching base safely, strong starting, and relief, tough defense up the middle, big innings and situational hitting---the club combined all of that Wednesday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium defeating the Oakland Ballers (0-1) 14-4 in Game One of the First Round in the Pioneer League Playoffs. Yolo leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and with a win on Thursday in Oakland would advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series.

Manager Billy Horton obviously was pleased, "it was amazing," he said about the team effort. "That play by Braylin Marine was a big league play (he took a run away on a diving play with two out in third third), (right fielder) Tanner Smith was so clutch today with three two-out hits and five RBI's. They were huge at-bats for Tanner, both our sac flies were with two strikes, our two-strike hitting was absolutely outstanding."

Oakland struck first, scoring twice in the second stringing four straight singles with one out. However, Yolo came right back to tie the game in the bottom half. Left fielder Taylor Lomack drew a one-out walk winning a challenge which would have been strike three. Smith followed with a walk while left fielder David Glancy got the club on the board with an RBI single making it 2-1 Ballers. Catcher Angel Mendoza tied the game on a two-out two-strike sacrifice fly.

Yolo took the lead for good, plating two in the third. It was Smith with a two-out two-run hit making it 4-2 High Wheelers. The hometown club made it 6-2 adding two in the fourth--a throwing error by Oakland right fielder Stephen Wilmer scored one and third baseman Braedon Blackford added the other on a sac fly.

It was 7-4 Yolo heading to the bottom of the eighth. As has been the norm, Yolo broke the game open with a big inning---this time--a seven-run frame. Mendoza (1) hit the first pitch for a homer to left making it 8-4. Yolo sent 11 batters to the plate and tallied six hits. Five-of-the-seven runs were with two out. Blackford had a one-out RBI double while the other run-producing hits were courtesy of Smith with a two-run single, Glancy a two-run double, and Mendoza's second hit of the inning was an RBI single. By the time the scoreboard operator got a break, it was 14-4 Yolo with 16 hits. Smith had five RBI's, all coming with two out. Mendoza's homer was his first in Davis.

Smith said about his day, "I was just trying to pass the stick to the next guy, we know we have a great lineup and know if we can turn the lineup over we're going to win a lot of ball games."

Mendoza spoke about his afternoon offensively, "I was seeing the ball down (on the sac fly) and knew I had to get it up, just get the ball up and get him in, I needed to do something." Mendoza also talked about his homer, "I just stayed calm and got my pitch and just took a calm swing."

Cameron Repetti (1-0) started for the High Wheelers and issued ten hits over five innings. He gave up three runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and no walks. The bullpen did its normal stellar job with Kris Anglin, Jack Zalasky, Cameron Langrell, and Ty Buckner combined to allow one run over four innings with three strikeouts. All 12 hits for Oakland were singles.

Mendoza said about the pitching, "they controlled themselves today." "With our lineup, they know they can challenge guys, it's a pitcher's park, just make your pitches and that's what they did."

Horton piggy backed on that, "our pitching did a great job, Cam came out and was awesome for five and then our bullpen did an amazing job. We were confident in our bullpen once Cam showed some fatigue."

Oakland starter Justin Kleinsorg (0-1) worked three innings, gave up four runs (all earned). He surrendered five hits, three walks, and one strikeout.

Game Two is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 at Raimondi Park in Oakland. The probables are Yolo right-hander Brandon McPherson who was 6-2 in the regular season against Oakland righty Chandler David who went 4-0.

HIGH TALES

The five RBI's for Smith were not the most for him in one. He had seven on August 11 at Northern Colorado when he a pair of three-run homers

Mendoza's three RBI's matched the most for him this season

Last week against Oakland, all of Yolo's starting lineup reached base safely twice--it did so again on Tuesday

The ten hits allowed by Repetti match the most he gave up this year--also doing so June 25th @ Idaho Falls

Going back to the regular season, Buckner has worked eight straight scoreless ninth innings. Langrell's last 20 games he's worked 21 shutout innings with 28 strikeouts

