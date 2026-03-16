Week 16: Black Bears vs Roughnecks
Published on March 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Calgary ends Ottawa's 4 game win streak
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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2026
- Knighthawks Drop One in the Desert - Rochester Knighthawks
- Desert Dogs Win 17-10 over Rochester - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Caputo Pots Two in Debut; Black Bears' Win Streak Snapped by Roughnecks - Ottawa Black Bears
- More Milestones as Warriors Post 'Most Complete Game of the Season' in 14-7 Win over Georgia - Vancouver Warriors
- Seals Late Rally Comes up Short in Saskatchewan Late Saturday Night - San Diego Seals
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Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
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- Black Bears Acquire Phil Caputo from Philadelphia