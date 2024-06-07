Week 13 Preview: Sharks vs Oilers

June 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Saturday, June 8th at the VyStar Memorial Arena, the Sharks will face the Tulsa Oilers for the second time this season. Coming off a loss to the Arizona Rattlers last week, the Sharks are ready to put up a strong fight this week. In their previous encounter with the Oilers the Sharks won 47-44 on the road. Now, they aim to replicate that victory in the Shark Tank.

Tulsa struggled in several key areas during their loss against San Diego last week. A slow start and defensive lapses allowed San Diego to take over early, their defense couldn't contain San Diego's quarterback, Nate Davis, who threw three touchdown passes. Despite these challenges, Tulsa had some positive moments. Andre Sale effectively connected with Josh Crockett for a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown. Jonathan Nance also had a kick return for a touchdown at the start of the second half. But San Diego held on to secured the win 42-34

As for the Sharks last week, the game started off shakily but they recovered after an Arizona error. DJ Stubbs and Nkosi Perry helped Jacksonville score two touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second quarter, both teams exchanged touchdowns, and the halftime score was 35-34 for Jacksonville. Arizona dominated the third quarter with two touchdowns, pulling ahead 48-34. Jacksonville managed only a field goal. In the fourth quarter, despite Perry's efforts, an interception and another Arizona touchdown sealed the game, ending in a 55-41 victory for Arizona.

Both teams are hungry for a win after coming off of a loss. The Sharks are still looking for their first win in the Shark Tank, and hope to be victorious over Tulsa once again this season.

Join us this Saturday, June 8th, for Shark-a-ritaville Night presented by Dick's Wings & Grill. Relax with great tunes and cheer on the Sharks as they take on the Tulsa Oilers! Escape to paradise and dress for the best luau in Jacksonville! Don't miss out on the Jr. Attack Dance Camp and our second annual "Dad bod" dance performance. It's sure to be a night of fun and excitement for the whole family! For tickets call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.