Rattlers Travel to San Diego for a Crucial Western Conference Matchup

June 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are gearing up for a pivotal Western Conference clash against the San Diego Strike Force this Saturday, June 8th, at Pechanga Arena. With playoff aspirations on the line, this game promises to be a defining moment in the Rattlers' season.

The Arizona Rattlers are coming off a strong performance in Week 12, where they defeated the Jacksonville team with a commanding 62-34 victory. Arizona staged an impressive comeback, outscoring Jacksonville 55-27 for the remainder of the game and holding them to just seven points in the second half.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed performed spectacularly, completing 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and an impressive seven touchdowns. Shannon Brooks also excelled, leading the team with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Playoff Ambitions on the Line

As they prepare for the upcoming game, the Rattlers have one of the top five offenses in the league, averaging 49.1 points per game. However, their defense will need to improve as they have allowed almost as many points as they score. The game against the San Diego Strike Force will be a significant test of the Rattlers' playoff readiness, especially with three challenging games against higher-ranked rivals on the horizon.

Head Coach Kevin Guy is confident in his team's abilities but recognizes the importance of this game in setting the tone for the tough weeks ahead. This match is crucial. A win on Saturday against the Strike Force will set the stage for a strong finish to the regular season, boost the Rattlers playoff hopes, and solidify their position in the Western Conference.

Live Stream

Tune in to Watch on the IFL's Youtube Channel or on Caffeine TV.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.