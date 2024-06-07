Rattlers Travel to San Diego for a Crucial Western Conference Matchup
June 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers News Release
Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are gearing up for a pivotal Western Conference clash against the San Diego Strike Force this Saturday, June 8th, at Pechanga Arena. With playoff aspirations on the line, this game promises to be a defining moment in the Rattlers' season.
The Arizona Rattlers are coming off a strong performance in Week 12, where they defeated the Jacksonville team with a commanding 62-34 victory. Arizona staged an impressive comeback, outscoring Jacksonville 55-27 for the remainder of the game and holding them to just seven points in the second half.
Quarterback Dalton Sneed performed spectacularly, completing 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and an impressive seven touchdowns. Shannon Brooks also excelled, leading the team with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Playoff Ambitions on the Line
As they prepare for the upcoming game, the Rattlers have one of the top five offenses in the league, averaging 49.1 points per game. However, their defense will need to improve as they have allowed almost as many points as they score. The game against the San Diego Strike Force will be a significant test of the Rattlers' playoff readiness, especially with three challenging games against higher-ranked rivals on the horizon.
Head Coach Kevin Guy is confident in his team's abilities but recognizes the importance of this game in setting the tone for the tough weeks ahead. This match is crucial. A win on Saturday against the Strike Force will set the stage for a strong finish to the regular season, boost the Rattlers playoff hopes, and solidify their position in the Western Conference.
Live Stream
Tune in to Watch on the IFL's Youtube Channel or on Caffeine TV.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Panthers to Host Tucson at the SAP Center on Saturday - Bay Area Panthers
- Week 13 Preview - IFL
- Week 13 Preview: Sharks vs Oilers - Jacksonville Sharks
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Travel to the Bay Area in Search of a Win against the Panthers in a Crucial Showdown - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Rattlers Travel to San Diego for a Crucial Western Conference Matchup - Arizona Rattlers
- Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers at Jacksonville Sharks - Tulsa Oilers
- Crucial Eastern Conference Battle at the Tsongas Center Tomorrow - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arizona Rattlers Stories
- Rattlers Travel to San Diego for a Crucial Western Conference Matchup
- Arizona Sinks Sharks for Second Time this Season with 62-41 Victory
- Rattlers Travel to Jacksonville to Face off the Sharks a 2nd Time.
- Arizona Rattlers Aim for Redemption against Winless Duke City Gladiators
- Arizona Rattlers Eye Redemption in Second Showdown against Bay Area Panthers