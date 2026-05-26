Week 11/12 Player of the Week: Adam Aoumaich: USL League One
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 11/12 of the 2026 regular season, with AV ALTA FC midfielder Adam Aoumaich voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording three goals and one assist across two victories for his side against Sarasota Paradise and the New York Cosmos.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026
- Paradise Narrowly Fall 1-0 in Loss to Velocity, Despite Registering More Chances - Sarasota Paradise
- Paradise Look to Finish West Coast Trip on a High Note Versus AC Boise - Sarasota Paradise
- Cosmos Fall 4-0 to AV Alta FC on the Road - New York Cosmos
- Cosmos Return Home for Matchday 9 against League Leaders Union Omaha - New York Cosmos
- Kickers Challenge Chattanooga in Tennessee - Richmond Kickers
- Charlotte Independence Midfielder Jefferson Amaya Called up by El Salvador - Charlotte Independence
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