Week 11/12 Player of the Week: Adam Aoumaich: USL League One

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 11/12 of the 2026 regular season, with AV ALTA FC midfielder Adam Aoumaich voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording three goals and one assist across two victories for his side against Sarasota Paradise and the New York Cosmos.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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