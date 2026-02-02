Week 10: Swarm vs Thunderbirds

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia goalie Brett Dobson finishes the game with 47 to lead the Swarm to a 11-7 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 1, 2026

