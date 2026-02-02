Week 10: Swarm vs Thunderbirds
Published on February 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Georgia goalie Brett Dobson finishes the game with 47 to lead the Swarm to a 11-7 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds
