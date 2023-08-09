Wednesday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Friday, August 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Due to the amount of rainfall throughout the day and the chance for severe weather and more rain in the forecast tonight, Wednesday night's game between the Springfield Cardinals and the San Antonio Missions at Hammons Field has been postponed.

Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 11. Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:05pm first pitch. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, and both games will be seven innings in duration. One ticket is good for both games on Friday. Friday night's End-Of-Summer Fireworks will immediately follow the conclusion of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30pm.

The single nine-inning game on Thursday, August 10 is still on as scheduled for a 7:05pm start. St. Louis Cardinals RHP Jake Woodford is expected to make an MLB Rehab Start and RHP Ryan Helsley is expected to continue his MLB Rehab Assignment for Springfield on Thursday night at Hammons Field. Thursday is also the Loren Cook Company Brendan Donovan 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), our next Springfield Cashew Chickens Night and Thirsty Thursday. Gates open on Thursday at 6:05pm.

Tickets from the Wednesday, August 9 rained out game against the San Antonio Missions may be exchanged for any remaining Regular Season game during the 2023 season, subject to availability. Fans with digital tickets can exchange them through their My Tickets account. Fans with printed tickets can exchange them at the Springfield Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 1 at Hammons Field, anytime during the remainder of the 2023 season. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

