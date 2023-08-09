Ryan Helsley, Jake Woodford Expected to Join Springfield Wednesday on MLB Rehab

Springfield, MO -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that RHP Ryan Helsley is expected to continue his MLB Rehab Assignment and RHP Jake Woodford is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield at Hammons Field on Wednesday, August 9!

The Cardinals continue a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, Wednesday night at 6:35pm. It's a Purina Woof Wednesday, where all dogs are invited to join their humans at the ballpark and enjoy some Cardinals Baseball from the comfy, grass berm!

Helsley, 29, has been one of the most dominant closers in MLB since making his debut in 2019. Named a 2022 National League All-Star, Helsley went 9-1 with 19 saves and 94 strikeouts through 64.2 innings last year. He tied franchise records with a 1.25 ERA and .128 average against, while setting new single-season records for Cardinals relievers with a .201 opponent's on-base percentage, a 0.74 WHIP, and a 39.3% strikeout percentage.

The Oklahoma native recorded the third Immaculate Inning in Cardinals history on September 16, 2022 vs. Cincinnati, joining Bob Gibson (5/12/1969) and Jason Isringhausen (4/13/2002) as the only hurlers in team history to strike out the side on just nine pitches. Prior to hitting the Injured List on June 10, Helsley had appeared in 22 games for St. Louis this season, going 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA, with seven saves and 33 strikeouts through 25.0 innings. Helsley spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Springfield before becoming the 100th all-time Springfield Cardinal to debut for St. Louis on 4/16/19.

Woodford, 26, has made 77 appearances, including 16 starts, for the Cardinals since making his Major League Debut on August 15, 2020. A versatile arm on the St. Louis staff, Woodford has gone 10-6 with a 4.08 ERA in 176.2 career innings. He also enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, going 4-0 with an excellent 2.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 outings and 48.1 innings.

Before going on the Injured List on June 30, Woodford had appeared in 12 games for St. Louis, including six starts, going 2-2 with a 5.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 39.2 innings pitched. A native of Tampa, Florida, Woodford was picked by the Cardinals in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Plant High School. He also came through Springfield on his way to St. Louis, making 16 Double-A starts in 2018.

