Wednesday's Game in Lancaster Postponed

August 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - Wednesday's (August 18) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Wednesday's (8/18) game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during the September 10-12 series between the teams in Lancaster. More information on the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

The Ducks and Barnstormers will wrap up their rain-shortened two-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 24, to begin a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Under the Seat/Bikini Bottom Night at the ballpark and a Triple Play Tuesday, where one lucky fan can win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.