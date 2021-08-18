Barnstormers, Ducks Rained Out

August 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The August 18th game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks has been postponed due to rain, it has been announced by Barnstormers club officials.

The postponement was created by intermittent showers during the afternoon and the forecast of heavy rain later in the evening.

A single game is scheduled for Thursday evening (August 19) at 6:30 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The postponed game will be made up on Long Island's next visit to Lancaster at a date and time to be determined.

Any tickets dated for this evening's game may be exchanged at the Two Dudes Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium for any remaining 2021 Barnstormers home game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.