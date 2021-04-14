Wednesday's Alternate Training Site Session Canceled

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Today's Alternate Training Site session at Neuroscience Group Field has been canceled due to cold weather. The squad is scheduled to get back on the field in front of fans on Thursday at 2:30pm.

Here is the scheduled of workout sessions for Thursday through Sunday, April 18.

Thursday, April 15: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Friday, April 16: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Saturday, April 17: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sunday, April 18: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sessions will start with players on the field going through their routine of stretching, playing catch, and getting ready for the day's work. There will be a short break before batting practice starts and another break after batting practice ends to allow the grounds crew to get equipment on and off the field and prepare for the simulated game.

Simulated games will be used over full scrimmages. These simulated games will allow pitchers and hitters to build up for the season with live game situations except that certain defensive positions may not be filled during certain half innings. Single session passes for Tuesday through next Sunday are available for $5 from the Timber Rattlers Box Office or through this link on the team's website.

Fans will be admitted to the stadium at the scheduled start time for each day's session.

An Alternate Site All-Session Pass is available now for $50. This pass provides one ticket for every day that the Brewers Alternate Training Squad takes the field. There is a $10 food and beverage credit included with the All-Session Pass. Fans may order these passes through TimberRattlers.com, stopping by the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field, or calling (920) 733-4152.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Individual game tickets for the first Timber Rattlers homestand of the season are on sale now. Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

