Whitecaps to Put Some Individual Game Tickets on Sale

What: The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that a very limited number of single game tickets, for May and June only, will go on sale Wednesday, April 21st at 10:00am

Why: The Whitecaps will play 24 home games over the course of May and June. Multi-game ticket plan holders have been given priority when determining available seats. Now, individual game tickets can be sold. The number will be very limited. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred will be available.

Whitecaps: "The demand for Whitecaps tickets has been growing especially since Major League Baseball started," said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales - West Michigan Whitecaps. "We know West Michigan is ready for Whitecaps baseball. We're grateful we have a few seats to offer for the first couple months of the summer and have no doubt they will be gone quickly."

How: At 10:00am, on Wednesday, April 21st, the limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale, online only, at WhitecapsBaseball.com. The official countdown can be found daily at WhitecapsBaseball.com.

