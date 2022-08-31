Wednesday August 31 Flying Tigers vs. Threshers Postponed
August 31, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Clearwater Threshers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 1 at 4:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes following completion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2022 Flying Tigers regular season home game. For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com, call or text (863) 686-8075.
The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
