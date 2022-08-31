Palm Beach Returns for Final Regular Season Homestand

The Palm Beach Cardinals have arrived at homestand No. 11 in 2022. They opened their home slate back in April against the Daytona Tortugas at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, and will close their regular season home schedule against the same team, five months later.

Fans can see reigning Florida State League Player of the Week Victor Scott this week, after the leadoff hitter slashed .313/.421/1.000 in Palm Beach's series win at St. Lucie last week.

Meanwhile, the Beach Birds are in contention for a Florida State League playoff spot. This week's games will be critical for the club to clinch a berth in the four-team postseason. Off the field, we'll be celebrating our weekly promotions one last time, and thanking those who've made sacrifices to protect our community and county. Our final game this week will also feature an extra special guest, so learn all about it and more in this week's series preview!

Wednesday, August 31, 6:30 p.m.

Catch the Cardinals' No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline in action this Wednesday! Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence has been highly efficient in his first full-season Minor League campaign. Across 44 and 1/3 innings pitched in 2022, the Watson Chapel, Ark. native has posted a 1.62 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

It will also be the final Silver Sluggers night of the Palm Beach season! All members of our age 55+ fan club receive free tickets to the game and a hot dog and soda at the park! Plus, win prizes in our baseball bingo contest!

Thursday, September 1, 6:30 p.m.

It's Thirsty Thursday! Don't miss $1, $2, and $3 beer specials with the one-time purchase of a reusable solo cup! Your final opportunity to catch the Beach Birds on Thirsty Thursday will feature Trent Baker on the mound! Palm Beach's 2022 innings leader comes into the week with a 3.12 ERA, and a strikeout total larger than his native Texas, with 125 punchouts across the season.

Thirsty Thursday is presented by Southern Eagle Distributing!

Friday, September 2, 6:30 p.m.

Finish your week at the ballpark! Open Labor Day Weekend with some Beach Birds action! Hancel Rincon will be pitching, having claimed wins in each of his last two outings. Earning a promotion to Single-A in July, the 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic has allowed just one earned run in his most recent pair of outings.

Saturday, September 3, 6:00 p.m.

September 3 will be Palm Beach's regular season home finale! And some of the best will be saved for last!

Saturday's game is Hometown Heroes Night, as we thank those who serve! All active duty military, veterans, and first responders can get into the matchup for free by presenting a valid ID at our ticket office!

We're super excited to have Jupiter native and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench toss the first pitch! Bench guided the Cincinnati Reds to top World Series titles in 1975 and '76, and was a 14-time All-Star catcher!

Saturday will also be the final Palm Beach Kids Club Night! And as a special treat, we will have over a half-dozen mascots on site to dazzle, entertain, pose for pics and dish-out Hi-5's! All members of our Kids Club ages 15 and under will receive a free ticket to the game, plus a hot dog and soda and our concession stands! After the game, all kids in attendance will have the opportunity to sprint the bases!

Plus on Saturday, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office, fans will have the opportunity to vote on-site for their favorite Palm Beach Cardinals player, walk-up song, promo, ballpark food item, and more!

Yonael Dominguez will be on the mound on September 3 for Palm Beach, having pitched 19 and 1/3 innings for the Florida State League club since being promoted on July 29.

Next Up

After this week, the Cardinals hit the road for their final regular season series in 2022 when they face the Dunedin Blue Jays on the Gulf Coast. Palm Beach is in contention for the FSL East second-half division title and the postseason spot that comes with it. Should the Beach Birds qualify, they would face the St. Lucie Mets in the best-of-three FSL East Division Series.

Additional playoff updates, including clinching scenarios, detailed schedules, and ticket prices, will be provided this week.

