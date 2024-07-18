We Need You: Become an Attack Billet Family

July 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Are you interested in joining the Owen Sound Attack's larger family? Apply today to join the list of billet family's to house an Attack player during the hockey season.

The hockey club greatly values the billet families that host the Owen Sound Attack players when they are away from their homes during the hockey season. Without the help of billet families, the players would not be able to play for the team. Billet's are invaluable to the Owen Sound Attack and we appreciate all of their hard work.

Billeting can be a very exciting and rewarding experience. As a billet family you play a very important role. By opening your home to the players you provide them with a stable and secure home away from home. There are many long lasting friendships that develop between players and billets.

On top of being a great and rewarding experience for both the billet's and players, family's are provided with other great incentives when billeting;

A pair (2) of season tickets are provided to all billet family's

A monthly compensation is paid to all billets per player housed, to help off-set extra expenses incurred during the season

Billet's are welcome to exclusive team skates throughout the season, to mingle with the players and other billets

A 10% discount card for the Owen Sound and Markdale Foodland locations are provided for easing the cost of groceries

Exclusive Christmas party and billet appreciation night at the end of the regular season

If you are interested in becoming a billet or want more information, contact the Attack Office directly by calling (519) 371-7452 x 24.

Important Note: Billets must be within close proximity to the Owen Sound city limits.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.