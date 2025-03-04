Wave Hit the Road for Two Games; Texas Thursday, St. Louis Sunday

March 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release









Milwaukee Wave forward Derek Huffman with possession

(Milwaukee Wave) Milwaukee Wave forward Derek Huffman with possession(Milwaukee Wave)

After a statement win against their rivals Sunday afternoon, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave are looking to carry that momentum into two road games this week; the first, Thursday night in Texas against the Outlaws and then Sunday afternoon in St. Louis against the Ambush.

"We're going into Texas to play an Outlaws team that beat us in our building in overtime; it's a game that we know we can win and we need to win," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Whatever group travels I think we're going to be ready for Thursday night."

The Outlaws are entering this contest ranked 8th in the Major Arena Soccer League with a record of 3 wins and 13 losses, Texas has won two out of their last five games defeating the Wave in overtime on February 15 and the Dallas Sidekicks February 26 against Dallas Sidekicks.

The Wave snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday after taking down the rival Kansas City Comets in Milwaukee and enters this contest with a record of 10 wins, 5 losses and 2 overtime points. They are currently ranked 6th in the Major Arena Soccer League.

"We have to learn from our setbacks and I think our guys have," added Oliviero. "We're going into the weekend with a positive attitude but taking things one game at a time. Once we get through Texas, we'll set out sights on St. Louis. We're excited to get at it this weekend."

Milwaukee Wave at Texas Outlaws - Thursday, March 6, 7:05pm CT from Mesquite Arena. After that game Thursday in Mesquite, the team heads to St. Louis to take on the Ambush Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. Watch both games LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave is back in action in Milwaukee Friday, March 21 at 6:35pm for the Ola de Milwaukee game celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.