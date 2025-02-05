Wave Goes to Washington to Face Stars Saturday

Milwaukee Wave takes on the Tacoma Stars

After a busy and tumultuous set of travel and games last week, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave are looking to hit the reset button and get back to the win column; but they will have to do it against a team that set off an emotional firestorm last time they played; the Tacoma Stars.

"There are a lot of parallels between the Stars and Wave right now," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Tacoma's backs are against the wall and are fighting to get into the playoff race; we are battling for playoff positioning and trying to get our guys back to 100 percent health wise."

The Milwaukee Wave goes into Saturday nights contest with a record 8-3-1, while the Tacoma Stars have tallied only two wins 2 wins and 7 losses thus far. Their two wins on the season? vs Empire Strykers, January 25, 2025 and vs. San Diego Sockers, Saturday, December 7, 2024.

"In baseball I believe they call it the, 'Dog Days'; that's where I feel like we are in our season," added Oliviero. "If we don't have our best legs under us on game day; the best game plan in the world won't work. It's more about getting the guys back to feeling like themselves; getting proper rest and making a full recovery that way we'll be ready to go for Saturday."

Milwaukee Wave at Tacoma Stars.

Saturday, February 8, 8:05pm CT from Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave return home Saturday night February 15 at 6:05pm for a match against the Texas Outlaws.

It's the annual Roc'N Pink Night in support of breast cancer research.

Do some good and bid on your favorite players Roc'N Pink game worn jersey that will help local breast cancer organizations. The first 500 fans in attendance get a Roc'N Pink T-Shirt plus organizations will be on hand handing out information and more.

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com.

