Wave Dominate Dallas Thursday Night in Texas; Face Outlaws Saturday in Mesquite

December 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave rolled into the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas Thursday night to take on the Dallas Sidekicks; and they never let their foot off the gas.

Milwaukee Wave 7, Dallas Sidekicks 1. Final Score.

"Great defensive game from the guys tonight," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Our possession was really good throughout the game but as time went on we pulled away. They guys did really well."

Milwaukee Wave forward Ricardo Carvalho led the way with 4 goals on the night.

Other goals were scored by Andrew Wiedabach, Ben Ramin and Breno Oliveria.

*We all know Ricardo (Carvalho) has it in him to be a goal scorer and that obviously showed tonight," said Oliviero. "He's a high level player and made our lives easy by taking his chances as well as he did; that allowed us to get into cruise control. Great game for him and hopefully he keeps it going."

The Wave travel about a half hour south to Mesquite, Texas to take on the Outlaws at Mesquite Arena, Saturday, December 30 at 7pm CT.

"Not much changes for Saturday," added Oliviero. "They have a few players that are going to test our 1v1 defending and that's going to be really important; our overall team defense is going to be really important. It's about keeping the ball, keeping possession and dictating the pace of the game. We're looking forward to an intense battle."

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! On Twitch.tv.

The Wave are back at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in the new year; Thursday, January 4th at 6:35pm

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the Box Office one hour prior to game time.

