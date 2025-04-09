Wausau Softball Club Debuts New Name and Branding

April 9, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Softball Club is excited to announce that going forward, the club will be known as Wausau Ignite Softball! Along with the team name, the club has debuted branding with updated logos, colors, and elements. Wausau Ignite Softball joins the Wausau Woodchucks under the parent company of Central Wisconsin Sports and Entertainment. CWSE and Wausau Ignite Softball will continue to be operated by the familiar front office staff of the Wausau Woodchucks.

With 2025 being the inaugural season of softball in Wausau and the second season of Northwoods League Softball, the team sought to align their brand with the goals of the league, as well as seeking community input through the "Name the Team ¬Â contest, which started at the end of 2024 and ran through March. The team hired Brandiose to help develop the branding and identity of the softball club.

"We are excited to share this exciting new brand with the community, ¬Â said Brianne Barta, General Manager of Wausau Ignite Softball. "We feel it will reflect the intensity and passion the team will bring to the field. ¬Â

The importance of the name "Ignite ¬Â for the softball club is immense. One of the main goals of Wausau Ignite Softball, as well as Northwoods League Softball, is to "ignite ¬Â a passion for women's sports across the country. One of the key elements of the logo is the Northern Lights that illuminate the night sky, symbolizing how the team seeks to shine a light on collegiate softball and women's sports as a whole.

Wausau Ignite Softball would like to thank their current inaugural season partners including Cellcom, Wisconsin Chevy Dealers, Wipfli, Mid-Wisconsin Beverage, Lee Beverage, New Found Power, The Mint, Greenlawn Underground Sprinklers, Dale's Weston Lanes, Applebee's, Red Robin, Polito's, S.C. Swiderski, and more. This season would not be possible without their contribution, as well as the support of the greater Central Wisconsin community.

Opening Day for Wausau Softball Club is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.

