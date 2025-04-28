Wausau Ignite and Woodchucks Award 2025 Share the Glove Grant

April 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI. - The Wausau area Share the Glove equipment grant has been awarded to DC Everest Youth Baseball! The Woodchucks and Ignite are proud to partner with the Northwoods League Foundation and Rawlings to provide equipment for children in the community to continue a love and passion for baseball.

The Share the Glove Equipment Grant was introduced in 2018 as a part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration, with the mission of further inspiring a love for and participation in youth baseball and softball throughout communities.

The Woodchucks and Ignite are excited to continue positively impacting and inspiring the Wausau area community through the Share the Glove Grant, while also enriching the quality of life for children and families in the area through baseball.

Opening Day at home for the Woodchucks is May 29th against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 PM. Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055.

