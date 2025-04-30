Ignite Adds Carroll University Infielder to 2025 Roster

April 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Infielder Valerie Osthoff from Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin has signed with Wausau Ignite Softball for the 2025 season.

INF- Valerie Osthoff| 5'6" | R/R | Junior | Carroll University

A native of Geona, Wisconsin, Osthoff played for De Soto High School before starting her college career at Waubonsee Community College. Last season, Osthoff played Northwoods League Softball with the La Crosse Steam.

This season at Carroll, Osthoff has batted .253 through 79 at-bats for the Pioneers. She has driven in 15 RBIs with 20 hits and 15 walks. Osthoff has maintained a .930 fielding percentage with 33 put-outs and 20 assists.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.

