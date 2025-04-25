Wausau Ignite Softball Adds Pitcher to Roster

April 25, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Riley Stiles, a right-handed pitcher from Lake Forest College, has signed with Wausau Ignite Softball for 2025.

RHP- Riley Stiles| 5'7" | R/R | Junior | Lake Forest College

Stiles is originally from Bancroft, Wisconsin, and previously played at Rock Valley College before transferring. Last summer, she played with the Mankato Habaneros and is excited to continue to be a part of the growth of Northwoods League Softball.

So far this season, Stiles has commanded the game with a 7-4 record and a 2.30 ERA. Through 67 innings pitched, she has notched 31 strikeouts with a .289 batting average against. Earlier this spring, Stiles earned Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.

