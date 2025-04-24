2025 Ignite Promotional Scheduled Released

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming inaugural season! From giveaways and character appearances to dazzling fireworks displays, your summer fun destination a Wausau Ignite Softball game.

Get your hands on some exclusive inaugural season giveaway items in 2025! The excitement starts on Opening Day, with the first 250 fans through the gate will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Wipfli. The very next day, on June 11th, the first 100 fans will receive a specialty Ignite Softball Mini Bat. 100 fans will receive an Ignite t-shirt on two nights during the season - June 19th and July 3rd. On June 26th, Wisconsin Chevy Dealers will present a belt bag giveaway for 250 fans. Lastly, July 14th will feature a 250 fan sunglasses giveaway. More giveaways will be announced soon, so keep on eye on Wausau Ignite Softball social media for more!

There will be plenty of special theme and promotional nights that fans will not want to miss out on! Brickner Family Auto Group Night kicks things off on June 18th. Wausau Ignite's first firework night will be on June 20th, presented by Cellcom, and will feature a glow wand giveaway and a Meet and Greet with the team! June 25th will be Hot Dog Hundo Night, with hot dogs wrapped in prize vouchers ranging from $1 to $100. Kids Club Day will be on July 11th, and Summer Reading Club Day will take place on July 12th. Faith and Family Day will be Sunday, July 13th presented by Denyon Homes. Grab the gang and head down to the game on July 17th for Mystery Night featuring an exclusive t-shirt and ticket package and an appearance from everyone's favorite Mystery Dog. Lastly, On July 28th, the 2025 intern staff will be planning a fun and exciting theme night that will be sure to be a homerun!

Make sure to keep an eye on our weekly promotions for special deals every week! This season, Sundays will feature Kids Run the Bases Post-Game for kids 12 and under. Fan favorite, Bang for Your Buck Night will happen Tuesdays where you can get $2 hot dogs, 16 oz domestic beers, and 16 oz sodas all night long! Enjoy a Whiteclaw each Wednesday and receive a free coozie, and get half-price Miller Lites on Thirsty Thursday through the 5th inning.

Opening Day for Wausau Softball Club is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com. ###

Leveraging the 31-year success of the Northwoods League, the first for-profit Summer Collegiate Baseball League, Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) is the first for-profit Women's Summer Collegiate Softball League beginning play in the Upper Midwest in the summer of 2024. The purpose of the League will be to develop players for their college, Olympic and future professional play. Teams will be promoted similar to minor league baseball teams, playing games in front of fans in a fun, friendly, family-oriented environment.

