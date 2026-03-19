Wausau Ignite Signs Returner McGinnis for 2026 Season

Published on March 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite will add another returner to their roster for 2026 by signing Megan McGinnis, a junior from St. Mary's University in Minnesota.

IF/OF - Megan McGinnis| 5'6" | L/R| Junior | St. Mary's University

McGinnis spent 20 games with the Ignite last season, batting .274 through 62 at bats, including 5 doubles, a triple, and 12 RBIs. During her time with the Ignite, McGinnis played second base, recording a .924 fielding percentage and turning four double plays.

So far this spring season, McGinnis has recorded 12 hits and accounted for 11 runs, with nine RBIs. She has significantly contributed to St. Mary's success on field with a .975 fielding percentage, recording 21 putouts and 18 assists. St. Mary's University is currently 12-2 and will continue play on April 1st against St. Catherine University.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from March 19, 2026

Wausau Ignite Signs Returner McGinnis for 2026 Season - Wausau Ignite

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