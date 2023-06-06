Watts Named Finalist for Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year

Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts

(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Brayden Watts has been selected as a finalist for the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year.

The award will be presented at the 25th Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Banquet, presented by Hellas, on Thursday, June 29 at the Drury Plaza Broadview Hotel. This award is in conjunction with the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, which honors the nation's top NCAA D-I collegiate catcher.

Watts, 24, set new career-highs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 50 games. He was selected as the team's MVP and also represented the Thunder at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic this past January. In 164 career games with Wichita, he has piled up 139 points (46g, 93a). He will take part in 3ICE Summer Hockey League this summer.

