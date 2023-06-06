Community First Igloo Holds Official Grand Opening

June 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Community First Igloo, held its official grand opening on Tuesday morning with the Jacksonville Icemen, Community First Credit Union and the City of Jacksonville. The event took place at a news conference and ribbon cutting ceremony at the venue to officially open the newly renovated facility.

The facility, previously known as Skate World and the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex was purchased Zaywer Sports & Entertainment, and underwent an extensive renovation project which began in August 2021. Zawyer Sports established a partnership with Community First Credit Union to name the facility the Community First Igloo.

The Community First Igloo features two NHL regulation sheets of ice, the Icebreakers Bar & Grill, a new concession stand, pro shop and merchandise store and the Keyrenter Esports Gaming Lounge. The facility offers public skating, youth and adult hockey programs, along with learn-to-skate and learn-to-play-hockey programs. The Community First Igloo is also the official practice home of the Jacksonville Icemen.

"We are very proud of this new facility and what it offers for the region," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "With public skating, hockey programs, a restaurant and bar, along with a premier video game venue, our family-friendly facility offers something for everyone. In addition, it provides a platform for us to grow the game of hockey in Northeast Florida as well as providing a first-class training facility for our beloved Jacksonville Icemen."

Community First Credit Union, based in Downtown Jacksonville, is one of Florida's largest nonprofit credit unions and serves anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First has 19 branches and three additional locations under development. It serves 170,000 members and has $2.7 Billion in total assets.

"The recently renovated Community First Igloo stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to improving quality of life for our city's residents, particularly families seeking affordable opportunities," says John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First. "By forging invaluable partnerships with local businesses, individuals, and the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Icemen has successfully transformed the Community First Igloo into a cutting-edge sports facility that caters to both youth and adults. This extraordinary renovation not only showcases the exceptional civic pride of our city but also emphasizes our shared objective of nurturing dreams and cultivating a vibrant community."

As part of the Community First Igloo's grand opening, the facility will celebrate with offering several promotions and events from June 6 through June 11. Free public skating will be offered from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday and Thursday, while free gaming is available at the Keyrenter Esports Gaming Lounge from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day through Saturday evening.

On Friday, there will be an Icemen coach's show at 6:30 p.m. followed by a beer tasting event from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. presented by Ruby Breach Brewing. There will also be free public skating from 8 to 10 p.m. for all Community First Credit Union members.

On Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Icemen merchandise and equipment sale will take place followed by a Mixology class presented by Manifest Distilling from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.