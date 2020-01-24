Watertown Sneaks Away With The Win

January 24, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder met with the Watertown Wolves for the first game of the three-game series Friday Night. The Wolves came out hot with a couple of good scoring chances but they were shut down by goaltender Aaron Taylor. Ryan Marker then had an incredible scoring chance which was shut down by Jeremy Pominville. The first period continued to be back and forth with great action each way. Late in the first, Michael Desjarlais found the back of the net on the power-play to make it 1-0. That is how the score would stay after one period.

Delaware set the tone early in period two scoring the just 2:49 into the period. Anton Kalinin scored on an incredible individual effort to tie the game. Watertown responded fast breaking the tie and taking the lead 2-1. Deric Boudreau scored off a turnover over the glove of Aaron Taylor. Delaware would then come right back to tie the game. Brandon Contratto made a beautiful feed over to Ryan Marker and he made no mistake over the blocker of Jeremy Pominville. The 2-2 game would hold up into the third period.

Vladimir Port scored just one minute into the third period on a shot from the blue line that Aaron Taylor never saw. Watertown then weathered a big Thunderstorm, as Delaware pushed and pushed looking for that third goal. Pominville came up huge stopping 24 of 26 shots in a winning effort. It was another good night for Taylor stopping 33/36. It is First Responders Night tomorrow night at the Thunderdome as these two meet again.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.