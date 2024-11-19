Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

November 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Another Double Weekend

For the third consecutive weekend, the Black Hawks will see the same opponent on both Friday and Saturday. Two weeks ago, Waterloo claimed a pair of wins during a road trip to Sioux City. Last weekend, the Hawks went 0-1-1 at home versus the Tri-City Storm. On Friday, Waterloo opens a two-game set against the USHL-co-leading Lincoln Stars. Lincoln defeated the Hawks 3-0 on October 12th at the Ice Box. It was one of three shutouts by Yan Shostak, who currently paces the USHL in shutouts and goals-against average. This Friday's game begins at 7:05; Saturday's puck drop is at 6:05.

One-Third Mark

On Friday, the Black Hawks will become the first Western Conference team to play 20 games this year, marking the completion of one-third of the schedule. Last year, the Hawks didn't play their 20th game until December 2nd. Regardless of what happens on Friday, Waterloo will have fewer wins but more standings points; in 2023/24, the Hawks were 11-9-0 (22 points) through 20 games. So far this fall, nine Waterloo skaters have played in every game.

Jette Making Contributions

Forward Chase Jette scored his third goal of the season last Friday. At the time, it gave him goals in back-to-back games. Jette now has six points this season (three goals, three assists), all recorded at even-strength. The 17-year-old is also +4, which ties for fifth among Waterloo players. Jette has finished 15 of his 16 appearances with an even or positive plus/minus differential.

Defensemen Eye Rare Feat

Last Friday, Teddy Mallgrave joined Michael Phelan as the second Waterloo defenseman with a shorthanded goal in 2024/25. Only two other defensemen leaguewide have notched a shorty this winter. Last year, the Hawks also had two shorthanded goals from blueliners, notched by Jaedon Kerr and Carson Reed. During the USHL's Tier I era (beginning in 2002), Waterloo defensemen have never combined to score three shorthanded goals in the same season.

Recent Games

The Hawks had the lead in both games last weekend but came away with just one point during a series against the Tri-City Storm. Friday, Nicholas Kosiba tipped in the opening goal during a power play, yet the Hawks would not lead again after the Storm tied the game. Tri-City won in a shootout, 5-4. In Saturday's rematch, the Storm scored first and led 2-1 at the first intermission. Grady Deering and Brendan McMorrow produced goals separated by less than a minute in the second, but Waterloo could not hold the lead, eventually falling 5-3.

